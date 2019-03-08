Advanced search

St Albans Striders flood the field at the St Albans 10K

PUBLISHED: 11:10 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 06 August 2019

St Albans Striders' Jamie Sinclair at the St Albans 10K. Picture: TONY BARR

St Albans Striders' Jamie Sinclair at the St Albans 10K. Picture: TONY BARR

Archant

A whopping 74 runners from St Albans Striders took part in a home race as they tackled the St Albans 10K.

St Albans Striders' Anna Ward at the St Albans 10K. Picture: TONY BARRSt Albans Striders' Anna Ward at the St Albans 10K. Picture: TONY BARR

Organised by Active Training World and starting and finishing at Highfield Park, the course headed out along the Alban Way towards Hatfield before looping round and heading back.

Jamie Sinclair led the Striders home in third with a time of 34 minutes 22 seconds with Thomas Haling also making the top 10 in ninth.

The first lady Strider was Anna Ward, 27th overall and 5th female in 40:38 while Sebastian Rowe took the trophy for the first M40 runner in 39:33.

There were personal bests for Kate Tettmar (48:59) and Roger Sant (47:29) while Matt Holman's debut run for the club saw him finish in 38:54.

St Albans Striders' Sebastian Rowe at the St Albans 10K. Picture: TONY BARRSt Albans Striders' Sebastian Rowe at the St Albans 10K. Picture: TONY BARR

Further afield Gareth Parker competed in the Generali Budapest Night Run Half Marathon.

Starting at midnight, he ran 1:24:40 to finish in 13th place.

