St Albans Striders flood the field at the St Albans 10K
PUBLISHED: 11:10 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 06 August 2019
Archant
A whopping 74 runners from St Albans Striders took part in a home race as they tackled the St Albans 10K.
Organised by Active Training World and starting and finishing at Highfield Park, the course headed out along the Alban Way towards Hatfield before looping round and heading back.
Jamie Sinclair led the Striders home in third with a time of 34 minutes 22 seconds with Thomas Haling also making the top 10 in ninth.
The first lady Strider was Anna Ward, 27th overall and 5th female in 40:38 while Sebastian Rowe took the trophy for the first M40 runner in 39:33.
There were personal bests for Kate Tettmar (48:59) and Roger Sant (47:29) while Matt Holman's debut run for the club saw him finish in 38:54.
Further afield Gareth Parker competed in the Generali Budapest Night Run Half Marathon.
Starting at midnight, he ran 1:24:40 to finish in 13th place.