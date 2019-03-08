Advanced search

Everything Bristol fashion for St Albans Striders with some excellent half marathon results

PUBLISHED: 13:18 18 September 2019

St Albans Striders get ready for the trip to the Bristol Half Marathon.

Everything was ship shape for St Albans Striders as they descended on the Bristol Half Marathon.

The field numbered nearly 7,000 and Striders managed to pack three into the top 100 finishers.

Steve Buckle came 25th in a time of one hour 15 minutes 30 seconds while just seven seconds separated Richard Evans and Gareth Parker in 83rd and 96th place.

Lucy Jones was the 16th female finishing in 1:27:06.

Many among Striders' 40-strong contingent ran personal bests, including Evans, Parker, Ian Hirth (1:23:03), Kate Burn (1:43:59), Matthew Bedford (1:49:15) and Roger Sant (1:49:54).

There were also some notable age group performances with Deirdre Heydecker first in the women's 60-64 category and Gary Warren second in the 50-54 category.

Closer to home, Emma McAulay, Rachel Aldridge and Hannah Clark all completed the challenging Harrow Half Marathon.

Jack Brooks, Adam Mellor and Carol Ransom meanwhile tackled the Ouse Valley Way Marathon.

