More records and impressive runs for St Albans Striders
- Credit: JOHN COOPER
Perfect conditions were a huge help as St Albans Striders roared to more success on athletics return.
The Essex Marathon was held at RAF Debden, near Saffron Walden, and the fast and flat course brought impressive times.
Steve Buckle finished fifth overall in two hours 35 minutes 24 seconds while there was PBs for both Gareth Parker (2:54:21) and Adam Webster (2:54:41) with Striders placing five men in the top 30.
Matt Harrison (2:49:34) and Stephen Hosty (2:53:55) were the others.
John Cooper was back in record-breaking form in a half marathon at Dorney Lake. Not content with his 5k and 10k club bests earlier in the month, his time of 1:26:30 broke the Strider's V60 mark by over 10 minutes.
The Hurtwood 50km Ultra Marathon took place in the Surrey hills over an extreme course of spectacular trails.
Jonathan Poole finished in a time of 6:41:07, after veering off course and running an extra 3.7k.
Several Striders also completed the third and final cross-country series race at Merchant Taylors' School, Jon Reilly the first home in 15th place.
Earlier in the week, Ian Hirth achieved a 10k PB with 37:07 at the Olympic Park.