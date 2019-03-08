Advanced search

St Albans Striders clinch round one crown of Midweek Road Race League

PUBLISHED: 12:02 30 May 2019

St Albans Striders prepare for their home round of the Midweek Road Race League.

St Albans Striders made home advantage count as they edged the first round of the Midweek Road Race League.

Held in Highfield Park, the Striders women led the way, taking the maximum six points as Victoria Pritchard (second), Lucy Jones (sixth) and Jennifer Conway (eighth) all secured top 10 finishes.

Paul Adams and Steve Buckle also finished in the top 10 as the men finished second, lifting the club to the top spot overall.

The Striders' vets also fared well, sharing top spot with two other clubs as the club's women and men both secured second-place finishes. Jenny Maddocks (V35) and Gary Warren (V50) both finished second in their respective categories.

In total there was 127 Striders involved.

Fifty from the club took on the Vitality London 10K with Nigel Aston (38 minutes 59 seconds), Alex Johnston (39:54), Anthony Stivala (48:41), Olivia Markwell (52:47) and Diane Hunt (52:49) securing personal bests.

