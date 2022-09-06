St Albans Striders enjoy sixth edition of the St Albans Stampede

St Albans Striders at their own St Albans Stampede. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

St Albans Striders held their sixth edition of the increasingly popular St Albans Stampede.

Held in Heartwood Forest, the event is run over a 12-hour period with some competitors entering as solo runners and others entering as teams of two, four or eight.

The winners in each category are those who complete the most four-mile laps.

Striders' Carrie Frazer racked up 14 of them for 56 miles and sixth place while Kate Tettmar was 10th with 12 laps.

Striders took a clean sweep of the podium places in the four-team event, the quartet of Matt Holman, Matt Cooper, Steve Buckle and Jonathan Scott finishing first.

The eight-team event also went to the Striders with James McMurray, Kate Dixon, Tom Croft, Max Campbell, Liliy Seach, Gavin Clifton and Stu Middleton among their runners.

McMurray also set a lap record of 20 minutes 34 seconds.

The Big Half in London also had a few Striders involved, Stefano Federici finished an impressive 47th in a time of 1:12:08.

Laura Hicks (1:37:31), Alex Johnston (1:35:21), Alex Kett (1:38:52), Ben Thomas (1:44:00) and Rose McGinness (2:02:12) were the others.