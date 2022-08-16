St Albans Striders brave the heat to tackle numerous races

St Albans Striders had plenty of good performances despite the heat. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

St Albans Striders thumbed their nose at the ferocious temperatures and headed out in force to running events - with some excellent performances.

The St Albans 10k saw Heather Hann claim first place in a time of 38 minutes 35 seconds while the overall race was won by Stefano Federici in 33.29.

Patrick Hayes was 10th in a new PB of 37.04 while there was also a quickest-ever run for Jay Wheeler who clocked 45.54 thanks to the pacing efforts of Striders coach Rich Evans.

St Albans Striders had plenty of good performances despite the heat. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

There were also personal bests at the Hertfordshire & North Middlesex Masters League for Clair Drage and Kate Dixon in the 200m and the 3,000m, Gavin Clifton in the 800m and Nigel Aston in the 3,000m.

Out of nine teams, the women are currently third and the men second.

St Albans Striders had plenty of good performances despite the heat. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

The Burnham Beeches 10k saw age category wins for Graham Smith and Graham Foster while marathon training over 15 and 17 mile routes also took place, Dette Newby organising while marshals provided water, sweets, water melon and iced lollies on route.

Andrew McKillop ran the a 24 hour track race in Gloucester, completing 404 laps, just over 100 miles, to finish 10th of 39.