Advanced search

St Albans Striders continue to get in some covid-secure competition

PUBLISHED: 09:05 03 November 2020

Laura Hicks in action for St Albans Striders at the Merchant Taylors' School cross country event. Picture: TONY BARR

Laura Hicks in action for St Albans Striders at the Merchant Taylors' School cross country event. Picture: TONY BARR

Archant

St Albans Striders continued their enjoyment of competitive action with yet more covid-secure races.

Stephen Hosty in action for St Albans Striders at the Merchant Taylors' School cross country event. Picture: TONY BARRStephen Hosty in action for St Albans Striders at the Merchant Taylors' School cross country event. Picture: TONY BARR

The latest was a cross country at Merchant Taylors’ School where the fastest from the club over the five-mile course was Stephen Hosty in 31 minutes 16 seconds.

Joe Weghofer in action for St Albans Striders at the Merchant Taylors' School cross country event. Picture: TONY BARRJoe Weghofer in action for St Albans Striders at the Merchant Taylors' School cross country event. Picture: TONY BARR

In his first cross country race Joe Weghofer was 19 seconds behind with Jon Reilly and Derek Fowler a further 13 seconds back.

Ian Hirth in action at the Chase the Moon 10K at the Olympic Park.Ian Hirth in action at the Chase the Moon 10K at the Olympic Park.

Laura Hicks, also running her first cross country race was the fastest Striders’ lady in 34:52 with Wendy Walsh next in 36:24 and second in the W50 category.

Jenna and Ben Scott of St Albans Striders at the delayed spring marathon at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Hampshire.Jenna and Ben Scott of St Albans Striders at the delayed spring marathon at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Hampshire.

A few weeks earlier Ian Hirth finished second V40 in the Chase the Moon 10K before coming 28th overall in the Newbury Half Marathon.

He was then third overall in the Strive for 12 at Hitchin where competitors run a 5k loop every hour for 12 hours.

Newly-weds Ben and Jenna Scott took part in the delayed marathon at Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Hampshire, finishing the course in just over five hours 30 minutes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Cards for Causes charity launches £20,000 Christmas sprint

The St Albans Cards for Good Causes shop at Dagnall Street Baptist Church.

St Albans Striders continue to get in some covid-secure competition

Laura Hicks in action for St Albans Striders at the Merchant Taylors' School cross country event. Picture: TONY BARR

What does the new lockdown mean for the property market in St Albans and Harpenden?

The Secret Estate Agent is working hard to follow the latest government guidelines. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shop Local: Let’s use our independent retailers in three days before lockdown and #SaveThember

Marina Desclavis, who runs Empire Records and Chaos City Comics in Heritage Close.

Shop Local: Chamber of Commerce and St Albans MP add their support to campaign

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey and St Albans MP Daisy Cooper in Books on the Hill. Daisy is backing the Herts Ad's Shop Local campaign.