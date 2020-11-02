St Albans Striders continue to get in some covid-secure competition
PUBLISHED: 09:05 03 November 2020
Archant
St Albans Striders continued their enjoyment of competitive action with yet more covid-secure races.
The latest was a cross country at Merchant Taylors’ School where the fastest from the club over the five-mile course was Stephen Hosty in 31 minutes 16 seconds.
In his first cross country race Joe Weghofer was 19 seconds behind with Jon Reilly and Derek Fowler a further 13 seconds back.
Laura Hicks, also running her first cross country race was the fastest Striders’ lady in 34:52 with Wendy Walsh next in 36:24 and second in the W50 category.
A few weeks earlier Ian Hirth finished second V40 in the Chase the Moon 10K before coming 28th overall in the Newbury Half Marathon.
He was then third overall in the Strive for 12 at Hitchin where competitors run a 5k loop every hour for 12 hours.
Newly-weds Ben and Jenna Scott took part in the delayed marathon at Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Hampshire, finishing the course in just over five hours 30 minutes.
