Advanced search

St Albans Striders get some running in before the big sport shutdown

PUBLISHED: 06:31 19 March 2020

St Albans Striders' Stephen Hosty in action. Picture: BARRY CORNELIUS

St Albans Striders' Stephen Hosty in action. Picture: BARRY CORNELIUS

Barry Cornelius

An empty athletics calendar may be looming large and there were a number of events already called off last weekend but St Albans Striders still found one or two places to run.

The Ashridge Boundary Run covered 16 muddy miles in the Chiltern Hills near Ashridge and it saw Joe Dunn finish seventh in one hour 59 minutes.

That was two minutes ahead of Richard Evans with Joe Weghofer and Mark Kennedy finishing in 2:04, Jordan Lister 2:06 and Nigel Aston 2:07.

Anna Buckingham was the second lady finisher in 2:30.

Ian Hirth ran the Gloucester 20-miler in 2:17 while Lucy Jones and Stephen Eames completed the same distance at Milton Keynes in 2:34 and 2:35 with Peter Blessing following them in with a time of 3:03.

Stephen Hosty was 15th in the Brentwood Half Marathon with a PB of 1:19:27 while Jamie Ingles completed 46.5 miles in the Fortitude 10-hour ultra.

Paul Adams won the Ashridge sprint duathlon, a bike ride sandwiched by two runs, by six minutes while Pat Higgins was first in the V60 category.

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘Stick One In’ to save pubs

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

St Albans Striders get some running in before the big sport shutdown

St Albans Striders' Stephen Hosty in action. Picture: BARRY CORNELIUS

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Schools in the UK to be closed from Friday ‘until further notice’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced all schools in England will close from Friday in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

How to manage coronavirus anxiety - a psychotherapist’s guide

Psychotherapist Anna Mathur reveals her top tips on dealing with coronavirus anxiety. Picture: Archant
Drive 24