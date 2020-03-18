St Albans Striders get some running in before the big sport shutdown

St Albans Striders' Stephen Hosty in action. Picture: BARRY CORNELIUS Barry Cornelius

An empty athletics calendar may be looming large and there were a number of events already called off last weekend but St Albans Striders still found one or two places to run.

The Ashridge Boundary Run covered 16 muddy miles in the Chiltern Hills near Ashridge and it saw Joe Dunn finish seventh in one hour 59 minutes.

That was two minutes ahead of Richard Evans with Joe Weghofer and Mark Kennedy finishing in 2:04, Jordan Lister 2:06 and Nigel Aston 2:07.

Anna Buckingham was the second lady finisher in 2:30.

Ian Hirth ran the Gloucester 20-miler in 2:17 while Lucy Jones and Stephen Eames completed the same distance at Milton Keynes in 2:34 and 2:35 with Peter Blessing following them in with a time of 3:03.

Stephen Hosty was 15th in the Brentwood Half Marathon with a PB of 1:19:27 while Jamie Ingles completed 46.5 miles in the Fortitude 10-hour ultra.

Paul Adams won the Ashridge sprint duathlon, a bike ride sandwiched by two runs, by six minutes while Pat Higgins was first in the V60 category.