One-two Buckle the shoe-in for Striders athlete of the week

Steve Buckle of St Albans Striders had two big wins at Hatfield and Stevenage. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Steve Buckle of St Albans Striders captured an impressive double on a great week of racing for him and the club.

He won the Hatfield 5k in 16 minutes three seconds, not only a new PB but also a club record for athletes over 40.

He then followed that up with first place at the Stevenage 10k in an equally impressive time of 33:00.

Veteran John Cooper also had a good week, finishing second M60 in the Herts Vets Championships at Hatfield followed by a first place in the same age group at Stevenage.

Patrick Hayes also beat his PB in Stevenage to finish sixth overall in 39:25.

Wendy Walsh of St Albans Striders was first female at the Sandridge 10k. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

The Sandridge 10k also took place on an undulating course through Heartwood Forest.

Wendy Walsh was one of several Striders taking part and finished first female.

Rose McGinness of St Albans Striders ran the Humber Coastal Half. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Further afield, Strider Rose McGinness finished the Humber Coastal Half in 1:59:10 while Andrew McKillop got round the Chiltern Wonderland 50-mile race in 9:23 with Daniel Langton finishing in 11:26.

Even further afield, Stephen Lambert completed the mountainous UTMB Windstrubel 50k event in Switzerland in nine hours 12 minutes.