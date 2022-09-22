One-two Buckle the shoe-in for Striders athlete of the week
- Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS
Steve Buckle of St Albans Striders captured an impressive double on a great week of racing for him and the club.
He won the Hatfield 5k in 16 minutes three seconds, not only a new PB but also a club record for athletes over 40.
He then followed that up with first place at the Stevenage 10k in an equally impressive time of 33:00.
Veteran John Cooper also had a good week, finishing second M60 in the Herts Vets Championships at Hatfield followed by a first place in the same age group at Stevenage.
Patrick Hayes also beat his PB in Stevenage to finish sixth overall in 39:25.
The Sandridge 10k also took place on an undulating course through Heartwood Forest.
Wendy Walsh was one of several Striders taking part and finished first female.
Most Read
- 1 Armed police investigate London Colney firearm claims
- 2 Foodies rejoice! Feastival returns this weekend
- 3 City centre businesses opening toilet facilities to public
- 4 St Albans Local Plan has new target of December 2025
- 5 St Albans and Harpenden area bin collection changes for the Queen's funeral
- 6 Sopwell pub closing its doors
- 7 Gold warning from police in Hertfordshire this autumn
- 8 Action taken after mouse spotted in St Albans Wetherspoons
- 9 Sudbury defeat and exit from FA Cup leaves Allinson at lowest ebb
- 10 Historic novel covers 120 years of life in Harpenden and Batford
Further afield, Strider Rose McGinness finished the Humber Coastal Half in 1:59:10 while Andrew McKillop got round the Chiltern Wonderland 50-mile race in 9:23 with Daniel Langton finishing in 11:26.
Even further afield, Stephen Lambert completed the mountainous UTMB Windstrubel 50k event in Switzerland in nine hours 12 minutes.