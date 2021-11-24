News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans Striders on fire with impressive performances in the autumn chill

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:37 PM November 24, 2021
Some of the 40 St Albans Striders who ran in the St Neots Half Marathon.

Some of the 40 St Albans Striders who ran in the St Neots Half Marathon. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

St Albans Striders ignored the chilly conditions to produce some red-hot performances.

The athletics club took plenty of podium places at the Watford Autumn 10k over a challenging course.

Stefano Federici of St Albans Striders was third overall at the Watford Autumn 10k.

Stefano Federici of St Albans Striders was third overall at the Watford Autumn 10k. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Stefano Federici was third in an impressive time of 38 minutes 20 seconds while Wendy Walsh claimed the same position in the women's race, clocking 44:28.

Wendy Walsh of St Albans Striders was third female at the Watford Autumn 10k.

Wendy Walsh of St Albans Striders was third female at the Watford Autumn 10k. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Almost 40 Striders took part in the popular St Neots Half Marathon with personal bests galore.

Claire Watkins recorded 1:35:16, Spencer Grant (1:40:02), Richard Vaughan (1:40:03), Anna Jones (1:41:16), Kate Burn (1:42:47), Leanne Sheldon (1:48:28), Abi Lewis (1:49:08), Linda Green (1:52:39), Sarah Loughrey (1:56:37), Diane Hunt (1:59:17), Helen Palmer (2:07:23), Jo Farmer (2:12:00) and Sue Edwards (2:16:23).

Ian Hirth was the first of the club's male runners to cross the line in 1:27:04 while Lucy Jones (1:32:17) was the first female.

Jim King finished 11th overall and third in the V40 category at the Stevenage Half Marathon in a PB of 1:20:53.

Stacey Harris was the first V40 woman in 1:36:11.

Athletics
St Albans News

