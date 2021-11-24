St Albans Striders on fire with impressive performances in the autumn chill

Some of the 40 St Albans Striders who ran in the St Neots Half Marathon. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

St Albans Striders ignored the chilly conditions to produce some red-hot performances.

The athletics club took plenty of podium places at the Watford Autumn 10k over a challenging course.

Stefano Federici of St Albans Striders was third overall at the Watford Autumn 10k. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Stefano Federici was third in an impressive time of 38 minutes 20 seconds while Wendy Walsh claimed the same position in the women's race, clocking 44:28.

Wendy Walsh of St Albans Striders was third female at the Watford Autumn 10k. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

Almost 40 Striders took part in the popular St Neots Half Marathon with personal bests galore.

Claire Watkins recorded 1:35:16, Spencer Grant (1:40:02), Richard Vaughan (1:40:03), Anna Jones (1:41:16), Kate Burn (1:42:47), Leanne Sheldon (1:48:28), Abi Lewis (1:49:08), Linda Green (1:52:39), Sarah Loughrey (1:56:37), Diane Hunt (1:59:17), Helen Palmer (2:07:23), Jo Farmer (2:12:00) and Sue Edwards (2:16:23).

Ian Hirth was the first of the club's male runners to cross the line in 1:27:04 while Lucy Jones (1:32:17) was the first female.

Jim King finished 11th overall and third in the V40 category at the Stevenage Half Marathon in a PB of 1:20:53.

Stacey Harris was the first V40 woman in 1:36:11.