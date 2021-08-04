St Albans Striders enjoy return to mass running in London at landmarks half

Published: 11:15 AM August 4, 2021

Nicky Laitner, Caroline Bailes and Richard Olney of St Albans Striders at the London Landmarks Half Marathon. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

The return of mass running in the capital returned with the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Passing tourist hotspots like Big Ben, the Tower of London, St Paul’s and finishing by Nelson’s Column, the run is organised in aid of Tommy’s, the charity which funds pioneering research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Several St Albans Striders took part in the event with a number of impressive runs among the frivolity and excitement.

Nicky Laitner ran one hour 42 minutes 11 seconds to finish ninth in her age category while Caroline Bailes was a mere 33 seconds behind and 11th.

Ruth Crowther clocked 2:00:40 for ninth in her category while there were PBs for Spencer Grant (1:43:04) and Adrian Jones (1:48:42).

Richard Olney (1:43:14) and Bex Hodgson-Jones (2:06:49) were among the other Striders involved.

Elsewhere veteran marathoner Jack Brooks completed the Twilight Marathon at Redbridge Cycle Centre, a run which comprised 1,500 feet of elevation gain.

He finished in 5:39:32 while Steven Harrison ran a PB of 2:15 in the Lee Valley Velodrome Half Marathon.