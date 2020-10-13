Actual and virtual fun for St Albans Striders at Moor Park 10K

Gareth Parker of St Albans Striders in action at the socially-distanced Moor Park 10K in Rickmansworth. Picture: TONY BARR Tony Barr

A number of St Albans Striders enjoyed their first race since lockdown at the social-distanced Moor Park 10K

Jenny Maginley of St Albans Striders in action at the socially-distanced Moor Park 10K in Rickmansworth. Picture: TONY BARR Jenny Maginley of St Albans Striders in action at the socially-distanced Moor Park 10K in Rickmansworth. Picture: TONY BARR

The race offered two options, one virtual and one actual, that at Merchant Taylors’ School in Rickmansworth.

Striders had 21 take up the non-virtual part with Gareth Parker leading them home in a time of 37 minutes 14 seconds, good enough for ninth place.

Wendy Walsh of St Albans Striders in action at the socially-distanced Moor Park 10K in Rickmansworth. Picture: TONY BARR Wendy Walsh of St Albans Striders in action at the socially-distanced Moor Park 10K in Rickmansworth. Picture: TONY BARR

Joe Weghofer was 13th with 38:21, 16 seconds ahead of Stephen Hosty in 14th. Derek Fowler was not far behind in 16th while Errol Maginley rounded out the top 25 with 39:43.

Jenny Maginley was the club’s top female finisher in a time of 41:53, fourth female overall, while Wendy Walsh was the first in the FV50 age category.

Joe Weghofer of St Albans Striders in action at the socially-distanced Moor Park 10K in Rickmansworth. Picture: TONY BARR Joe Weghofer of St Albans Striders in action at the socially-distanced Moor Park 10K in Rickmansworth. Picture: TONY BARR

Helen Cartlidge finished in 45:54, followed by Anna Nayler, Lehna Gardner, Ruth Kent and Alison Massey.

Adrian Jones, Rachel Aldridge and Joanne Tang took part in the virtual race.

Competing elsewhere were Ian Hirth and Clair Drage, who both ran the ‘Run to the Sea’ 50K ultramarathon from Ringwood to Bournemouth.

Hirth came 24th overall and completed the course in four hours 14 minutes while Drage achieved an hour-and-a-half PB with a time of 5:22.