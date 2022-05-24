St Albans Striders enjoy scenic and impressive day out at Wheathampstead
- Credit: LOUISE BENTHAM
St Albans Striders were out in full force at the Wheathampstead 10k race.
In total they had just under 40 of the the 350 field that took on the challenging but scenic off-road course.
And there were good finishes too, with the men placing four of their number in the top 10.
They were led by Jake Butterfield in second, clocking 37 minutes 18 seconds, with Adam Yorwerth third (37:46), Max Campbell eighth (42:55) and Gwynfor Tyley 10th (43:39).
Not to be outdone, the Striders' women Striders had an impressive five finishers in the top 10 in the female race.
Wendy Walsh and Kate Dixon were first and third in 43:53 and 45:52 and followed by Helen Cartlidge (fourth in 47:02), Stacey Harris (fifth in 47:29) and then Rachel Dixon (eighth in 50:01).
Striders were also on the track in the Southern Athletics League on Sunday to gain valuable points for St Albans AC.
Despite both having run at Wheathampstead earlier in the day, Gavin Clifton competed in the 5,000m and 2,000m steeplechase while Dixon was in the winning 4x400m relay.
Andrew Dobson demonstrated his versatility and enthusiasm by running the 400m hurdles, finishing in a very impressive second place.