Mixed bag for St Albans Striders at the final round of the Midweek League

PUBLISHED: 10:19 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 10 July 2019

St Albans Striders’ Ian Hirth at the Zermatt Ultra Marathon.

It was a mixed bag for St Albans Striders at the final scoring match of the Midweek Road Race League at Trent Park.

The club managed to put out 94 runners in the field of 418 with Steve Buckle putting in a fine performance to come fifth and Chris Wrighton taking 17th.

For the women, skipper Jenny Maddocks was first Strider and eighth female home, with Claire Kremer 12th and Wendy Walsh 15th.

Unfortunately, in a very competitive field, the other clubs were able to exploit some Strider injury absences and push them to third in both the men's and women's races on the night.

The end result was that Striders' men finished second in the final table with the women third for a collective third overall in the league's top division.

Elsewhere Allie Park-Crowne was seventh female in the notoriously hilly Wales 5km race in Tenby while Ian Hirth completed the mountainous 28.1 mile Zermatt Ultra Marathon.

