St Albans Striders enjoy comfort of their home roads if not the heat and hills

Published: 7:30 AM June 17, 2021

Matthew Cooper of St Albans Striders in action at the St Albans Half Marathon. - Credit: TONY BARR

Nearly a century of athletes from St Albans Striders took part in the St Albans Half Marathon - with a number of successes for the home club.

The strong sunshine and heat on the day took its toll , as did the traditional hilly course including the climb up to Bedmond, but the runners were appreciative of the support from marshals and spectators along the way.

Heather Hann of St Albans Striders in action at the St Albans Half Marathon. - Credit: TONY BARR

Heather Hann was the first female Strider to return to Verulamium Park, coming home as third lady in one hour 25 minutes 16 seconds.

Wendy Walsh was second in the FV50 category and 20th lady overall in a time of 1:41:32 with Stacey Harris third in the same category in 1:43:50.

The fastest male Strider was Matthew Cooper. He finished fourth in the overall race in an impressive time of 1:17:02.

Matthew Holman and Jonathan Scott were close behind in 1:21:15 and 1:23:17, Scott also fifth fastest in the V40 category, while John Cooper was fastest of the over-60s in 1:33:21.

Other runs of note were Nigel Aston (1:30:50) who was fifth in the V50 category and Richard Witter who achieved a personal best of 1:34:01.