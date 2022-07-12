St Albans Striders storm to Midweek League triumph

St Albans Striders were triumphant at the Midweek League mob match. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

St Albans Striders reigned supreme in the Midweek Road Race League after being crowned Division One champions.

They had dominated the four rounds of the regular season before finishing with a bang at the mob match, held in Welwyn Garden City, an event that brought the clubs from all three divisions together for one final race.

Striders achieved a clean sweep of the team prizes, winning the men's, women's and veteran categories.

Stefano Federici finished second overall while Phillip Evans, Adam Yorwerth, Jonny Pennell, Jonathan Scott and Jim King all secured places in the top 25.

Penny Habbick finished fifth female with Sophia Cliffe, Wendy Walsh, Kate Dixon, Jenny Maginley and Helen Cartlidge making the top 25.

Overall, Stephen Buckle was third male overall while Phillip Evans was first M40 and Jim King first M50.

For the women, Habbick won the F45 category closely followed by Wendy Walsh in second while Eileen Sindole was first in the F65 category.

Sister club St Abans Athletics Club had huge delight with the performance of their athletes at events across the country.

Three were part of the Hertfordshire team at the English schools track & field championships, held in Manchester.

All three reached the final of their 800m group, Phoebe Gill and Annabel Hedge in the intermediate girls and Luke Carlin in the junior boys.

Gill took the confidence gained from her season so far, forcing the pace and just missing out on a medal with fourth place.

Carlin's run in the heats brought him his second fastest time over the distance.

The club's senior athletes were also on county duty at the south of England inter counties championship.

Sam Jones took the win in the 800m, breaking the two-minute barrier, while Will Bowran managed third in the 5,000m and there was a PB for Alannah Caly in the javelin with a throw of 30.91.