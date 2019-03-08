St Albans Striders take on Leila's Run around Wheathampstead
PUBLISHED: 16:09 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 20 August 2019
Richard Underwood
A good number from St Albans Striders kept things close to home as they took on Leila's Run at Wheathampstead.
Held to honour the memory of Leila Taylor, an active member of both Garden City Runners and 100 Marathon Club, the low-key event covered many tracks around the village and Heartwood Forest.
Competitors had the choice of completing 10K, half-marathon or marathon distances around the six-mile course and Christine McIntyre was 11th female in the shorter run.
Most Striders opted for the half-marathon with Gary Warren the first of them home in fourth while Stacey Harris, Judy Willits and Rachel Dixon completed a clean sweep of the podium places in the ladies race.
Mark Travers was 17th in the marathon and Jack Brooks crossed the line to complete marathon number 499 in five hours 37 minutes.
Number 500 will come at the St Albans Stampede on August 31 at Heartwood Forest.