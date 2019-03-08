Advanced search

St Albans Striders take on Leila's Run around Wheathampstead

PUBLISHED: 16:09 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 20 August 2019

St Albans Striders had a good turnout at Leila's Run in Wheathampstead. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

St Albans Striders had a good turnout at Leila's Run in Wheathampstead. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

Richard Underwood

A good number from St Albans Striders kept things close to home as they took on Leila's Run at Wheathampstead.

St Albans Striders' Kate Tettmar at Leila's Run in Wheathampstead. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOODSt Albans Striders' Kate Tettmar at Leila's Run in Wheathampstead. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

Held to honour the memory of Leila Taylor, an active member of both Garden City Runners and 100 Marathon Club, the low-key event covered many tracks around the village and Heartwood Forest.

Competitors had the choice of completing 10K, half-marathon or marathon distances around the six-mile course and Christine McIntyre was 11th female in the shorter run.

Most Striders opted for the half-marathon with Gary Warren the first of them home in fourth while Stacey Harris, Judy Willits and Rachel Dixon completed a clean sweep of the podium places in the ladies race.

Mark Travers was 17th in the marathon and Jack Brooks crossed the line to complete marathon number 499 in five hours 37 minutes.

St Albans Striders' Mark Travers at Leila's Run in Wheathampstead. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOODSt Albans Striders' Mark Travers at Leila's Run in Wheathampstead. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

Number 500 will come at the St Albans Stampede on August 31 at Heartwood Forest.

Most Read

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans residents call for action on noise from Luton Airport

St Albans residents and MP Anne Main have called for a reduction in noise pollution from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

CCTV appeal after suspected racial abuse incident in London Colney

Do you recognise this man? He was on the 84 bus when a 14-year-old girl was the victim of suspected racial abuse in London Colney. Picture: Herts police

