News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Young and old St Albans athletes racing again as postponed events given go ahead

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:37 AM April 14, 2021   
St Albans Striders' Mike Martin

Michael Martin was the first from St Albans Striders to finish at the Active Training World cross-country series event at Merchant Taylors' School. - Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS

St Albans Striders continued their charge back to action as postponed events start to flood the calendar.

Saturday saw Active Training World host their cross-country series at Merchant Taylors’ School.

Striders' chairman, Michael Martin, was the first from the club to finish, completing the 8k in 34 minutes 31 seconds while the first female Strider was Kate Dixon in an equally impressive 37:54.

Sunday's effort was at the ATW Bedford Autodrome Duathlon.

The standard race of a 41k bike ride sandwiched between runs of 11k and 5.4K, was completed by Laura Hicks in 2:34:05 and Lehna Gardiner in 2:41:02.

Caroline Bailes finished the sprint race of a 23k bike ride between runs of 5.4k and 2.6k in 1:30:10.

The Striders weren't the only ones in action though as sister outfit, St Albans Athletics Club, have also been back in competition.

Most Read

  1. 1 Punch Taverns calls time on White Lion pub team
  2. 2 Major redevelopment underway at listed former offices in St Albans
  3. 3 April 12: Your guide to what can open from Monday when COVID lockdown rules ease
  1. 4 Drug users at Telford Court flats face tough police action
  2. 5 Police hunt man suspected of breaking into Cathedral collection boxes
  3. 6 Quarter of tenants become owners at St Albans development
  4. 7 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
  5. 8 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  6. 9 Property Spotlight: An Edwardian home on one of St Albans' most prestigious roads
  7. 10 Drive-in cinema arriving at London Luton Airport

Running his first 10k, 15-year-old Oscar Loveday finished the St Albans 10k in 36.46 while 19-year-old Will Bowran charged round the Dorney Lake Marathon course, only his second attempt at the 26.2 mile distance, in 2:45:19, breaking the club's U20 record by almost eight minutes.

Athletics
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Catalina Martin set up Gather + Give just before the first lockdown.

Lockdown Easing

Shop Local: Mums team up for pop-up opening on April 12

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers and fir fighters clearing flood water in Park Street, St Albans

'Hero without a cape' comes to the aid of Park Street resident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
CGI of how 10 Bricket Road St Albans will look once work is complete. 

Major redevelopment underway at St Albans office building

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Herries wants more recycling of coffee cups in St Albans city centre.

Teen launches coffee cup recycling campaign for city centre

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus