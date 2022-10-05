London Marathon produces great times and great fun for St Albans athletes
- Credit: ST ALBANS STRIDERS
Runners from St Albans Striders and St Albans Athletics Club pounded the streets of the capital in style as they competed in the London Marathon.
The Striders were led home by Matthew Cooper in an impressive time of two hours 36 minutes 15 seconds, placing him 187th out of the 40,000-plus field.
Adam Webster's course debut brought him home in 2:52:12 while Will Bowran (2:53:36) and Jim King (2:58:06) also went under the three-hour barrier.
Colin Kitson was just outside it in 3:01:57 while Tony Brady-Locke managed 3:06:12.
Megan Steer from St Albans Athletics Club was the first female St Albans runner, clocking 3:28:10 and she was followed in by Kate Dixon (3:29:36) and Frankie Durbin (3:42:41), Karen Sheard (3:51:40), Fleur Harvey (3:53:54) and Alex Moffatt (3:57:16), all comfortably breaking the four-hour barrier.
Jess Laitner was also running and finished in 4:19:12.
Two of the younger members of St Albans AC ran one day earlier in the London Mini Marathon.
Phoebe Gill and Georgia Tongue joined the rest of the East of England team at the Royal Holloway University on the banks of the Thames for an early start.
They both ran just over 2.2km finishing their races in front of Buckingham Palace on The Mall.
They took part in the elite races but this year was the first time there were multiple races from schools all over London in an initiative to get kids active.