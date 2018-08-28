St Albans Striders’ amazing marathan man Jack Brooks shows a fine pair of heels in Charleston

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks clocked up his 475th marathon in Charleston, South Carolina. Archant

St Albans Striders’ amazing sexagenarian Jack Brooks has been at it again – clocking up his 475th marathon.

The milestone took him Charleston in South Carolina where he hot-stepped it around the course in four hours 31 minutes 19 seconds, good enough to claim second in the 65-69 age group.

It was his 95th marathon is the USA.

Also across the pond was Ian Hirth who not only ran the Walt Disney World Half Marathon in Orlando, Florida, in 1:35:24 but also the full Marathon as well, finishing in 4:01:55.

Claire Kremer, Andrew McKillop and Paul Dixon were closer to home but still focused on long-distance efforts as they ran the Country to Capital Ultra, a 45-mile run from Wendover to Paddington.

McKillop finished with a PB for the event, as he crossed the line in 18th place overall and third in his age group.

Kremer meanwhile was seventh in her class and 33rd women while Dixon came 230th.