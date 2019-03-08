Advanced search

St Albans show battling qualities in draw with Spencer

PUBLISHED: 14:36 01 November 2019

Luke Kennedy in action for St Albans Hockey Club. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Luke Kennedy in action for St Albans Hockey Club. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

St Albans Hockey Club's men showed their teeth and battling qualities as they salvaged a 2-2 draw at home to Spencer.

The two sides had come into the game placed second and third in the Conference East table and although they have both slipped down by one spot following Chichester's win, Saints will be pleased to have shown they are one of the better teams in the league.

The first half was goalless with neither side playing to their full potential but it was Spencer who opened the scoring in the second half as the tempo increased.

Saints were level as the game came to the end of the third quarter, Tariq Marcano slotting home, and the furious reaction of the Wandsworth-based club at the award earned one player a trip to the sin-bin with a yellow card.

And while the Tangerines were a man up, they also went a goal up, captain Matt Davey firing into the bottom corner from a short corner.

This looked to have sealed the match, but Spencer were not done and eight minutes from time, after St Albans had several chances to clear their lines, the loose ball was fired past keeper Iain Fraser to square the match.

Man of the match was 17-year-old Luke Kennedy who filled in at left half with the poise, composure and positional awareness of a seasoned campaigner.

Their next game is away to top of the table Wapping on November 9.

In the ladies section the first team went down 1-0 at home to Isca in Division One South and the fourths suffered a similar result.

The thirds, however were able to keep their positive start to the season going with a 6-2 win against Leighton Buzzard.

Liz Cleverly and Annie Barratt got two each with Marie Jones and Mar Copues-Out one as they moved one point behind the league leaders.

The fifths won 6-1, Ella Beedle getting a brace, with Gemma Little, Erin Hugo, Lydia Edwards and Nikki Davies also on target and the sixths had goals from Ellie Winter and Sarah Bennett-Hughes to thank for a 2-1 win.

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man injured after falling off ladder in St Albans

A man was injured after falling off a ladder in French Row, St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo Moon Landing

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular - picture by Pink Soul Photography

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans show battling qualities in draw with Spencer

Luke Kennedy in action for St Albans Hockey Club. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Generous volunteers support Grove House appeal in St Albans

An artist's drawing of how Grove House in st Albans will look after the renovations. Picture: Rennie Grove
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists