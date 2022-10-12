St Albans produce best form to beat Saracens Amateurs

St Albans produced one of their best displays in recent times to beat Saracens Amateurs 26-19 on Saturday.

The north London club had won their first three matches of the season, scoring over 50 points in their previous two outings.

But Saints took the lead when Tom Webb crashed over midway through the first half, with George Elliott converting.

Adam Power touched down from a maul for another converted try to make it 14-0, but Saracens hit back to halve the deficit before half-time.

They drew level within two minutes of the restart with a try under the posts and moved 19-14 up with a try in the corner.

But Jake Mounsden spotted a gap to break away for the third Saints try, which Elliott converted, to put them two points ahead.

And after Saracens missed a penalty, Saints sealed victory when Webb went over from a driving maul.

Will Taylor saw another score ruled out as Greg Jamme de Lagoutine was in touch before offloading, as Osian Rees took the man of the match award.

"The game against Saracens was one of our most complete games over the last two years," said head coach Richard Hope.

"We went into it with 12 first-team squad members unavailable and therefore had a much-changed side and just one player on the bench.

"We dialled back the game plan and kept it simple with the players problem solving on the go. We have ourselves a blueprint moving forwards now and need to take the brutality of our forward play to another level next week to release our dangerous backs.

"Matt McKay will be a huge loss as his recent form has been fantastic, but with Syd Noad coming back in as well as the return of a couple of other players we will continue to improve.

"The players were fantastic this weekend, and there's still a lot to come from this group, exciting going forwards."