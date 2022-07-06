St Albans Saints underwater hockey trio represent GB in France

Three St Albans Saints underwater hockey players represented Great Britain for the first time in France at the weekend.

Charlotte Jordan-Caws and Lauren Presland were in action for the under-17 girls, who finished third, while Jonathan Bint helped the under-17 boys win their tournament.

Jonathan Bint with the U17 boys' trophy - Credit: St Albans Saints

They played against some tough opponents from across France, with all games closely fought, and enjoyed an 'amazing' experience against friendly rivals.

Opportunities for tournaments have been few and far between in recent years, but the youngsters have continued to train hard at Westminster Lodge pool each week.

The three, who are all members of St Albans Sub Aqua Club (SASAC) also travel across the country to meet up with other GB trialists for intense weeking training camps.

Ali Humphrey, chair of St Albans Saints and SASAC instructor, said: "We are all very proud of these young players. They have worked so hard and are a credit to themselves, our club and the British Octopush Association. Their success inspires our other junior players."