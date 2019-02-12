Advanced search

St Albans’s skiing star Alison Hills looking to grab world championship glory

PUBLISHED: 15:02 21 February 2019

St Albans' Alison Hills in action at the FIS Masters World Cup.

A skier from St Albans will make her bow at the Masters World Championships full of confidence after some excellent results in two Masters World Cup events.

Alison Hills, who works as a solicitor in St Albans, will head to Megeve in France next month for the week-long championship.

And the 38-year-old, who runs for St Albans Striders when not on the slopes, will go full of confidence.

She currently lies second overall in the World Cup, an over 30 series of slalom, giant slalom and super-G races, all of which brings her in competition with a wide array of skiers, including some ex-professionals and Olympians.

And her last two events in Goetschen, Germany, and Chatel, France, saw her come away with three gold medals as well as a silver and bronze.

She said: “I have never competed in the Masters World Champs before but I am hoping to achieve some more podium positions and be one of only two British ladies ever to do so.”

