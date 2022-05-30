Trophies just the tip of the iceberg after great season for St Albans Primary Schools footballers

Trophies were just a small part of St Albans Primary Schools' football teams enjoying a hugely successful season.

The girls claimed their first trophy in the Southern Counties League and then backed it up by reaching the final of the Southern Counties Cup, losing to a last-minute goal, before placing third in the super 6 after a tough London League campaign.

The St Albans Primary Schools' Blues team. - Credit: ST ALBANS PRIMARY FA

The Blues lifted the Geoff Richards Memorial League for only the second time and ended the season by winning the Southern Counties Cup Plate competition in Bath without conceding a goal.

The St Albans Primary Schools' Yellows. - Credit: ST ALBANS PRIMARY FA

The Yellows had a tough season as there were so many strong sides nationally but got to the third/fourth-place play-off in the Shires Cup and lost in the Southern Counties Cup to the eventual winners.

They did, however, win both the Cotswold Cup in Bath and the Southern Counties Intermediate Cup.

The St Albans Primary Schools FA U10 Development side. - Credit: ST ALBANS PRIMARY FA

The U10 development squad played 16 games, more than their inaugural season last time out, giving them the perfect platform to take into the U11 set-up which will see them face changes of goal and the offside rule.

The U11 boys also competed in the Jersey Festival at Easter, playing over eight days. The Blues won two of their six games while the Yellows went unbeaten.

The SPSFA's Nick Sanders said: "Five trophies won and finals and semi-finals reached was a fantastic achievement for all the squads.

"Add in the fact that 99 competitive games were played, 100 if the girls' friendly game against a school team is included, and a massive amount of time and organisation is given by these volunteers.

"Thanks to David Oswin for all his hard work with the girls, to Tom Johnson and Reece Bilsby for running the development squad and to Tom Spratt and Mike Fetters for giving up loads of time running the Blues."

For more information on the association, go to www.sapsfa.com, and for results nationally, go to www.gpsfa.com