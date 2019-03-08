Advanced search

Thanks needed as St Albans open new season with victory

PUBLISHED: 06:59 02 October 2019

Tariq Marcano was among the scorers as St Albans beat Cambridge City. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Hockey Club had a number of people to thank after they opened their new Conference East season with a 4-1 home win over Cambridge City.

The first was goalkeeper Iain Fraser whose penalty-flick save kept the Tangerines in front and snatched the momentum of the game back after a strong start from the visitors.

The others were the Marcano brothers as both Tariq and younger sibling Teague, making his debut for the club after signing from Canterbury, both grabbed goals.

George Scott and another debutant, Arman Islam, got the other goals while new head coach Dillert Gilkes also gave a start to Rhodri Jones who has joined from Nottingham University.

Skipper Matt Davey said: "The first game in a new league is always a bit of a step into the unknown but we put up a solid all-round performance and it's good to get some early points on the board."

They host Harleston Magpies on Sunday.

