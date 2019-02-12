Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans remain on course for promotion after see-saw battle with Ipswich ends all-square

PUBLISHED: 16:48 20 February 2019

Matt Davey in full flight when scoring St Albans' second goal against Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Matt Davey in full flight when scoring St Albans' second goal against Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

St Albans remain locked on promotion to the national leagues after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Ipswich in the East League Premier Division.

Dave Williams and Charlie Bowskill celebrate St Albans' third goal against Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHYDave Williams and Charlie Bowskill celebrate St Albans' third goal against Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

The match at Oaklands College was one they probably should have won but also came very close to losing.

As it is they remain in the third of four promotion spots with games in hand on the teams above them.

Ipswich had arrived one place below the Tangerines and it was they who struck first but goals from George Scott and Matt Davey fired St Albans in front.

Ipswich levelled before half-time but Saints regained the lead when Charlie Bowskill finished off after good work by Dave Williams.

That seemed to be enough until one late short corner brought an equaliser and another needed a big save from Iain Fraser to retain parity.

Skipper Davey said: “Though the result was disappointing, we displayed some fast incisive hockey. It was an enjoyable battle.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Chief Inspector responds after teenager stabbed in St Albans

Ch Insp Lynda Coates has responded after a teenager was stabbed in St Albans. Picture: Herts police.

London Colney bridge on edge of collapse, concerned man believes

A close up picture of the underside of London Colney's Telford Bridge. Picture: Ken Peak

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans city centre store shuts down

The Solutions inc store in The Maltings, closed for business.

St Albans remain on course for promotion after see-saw battle with Ipswich ends all-square

Matt Davey in full flight when scoring St Albans' second goal against Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Tonight at the Palladium comedian takes centre stage in St Albans

Jarlath Regan will headline Humdingers Comedy at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Oaklands College staff threaten strike action at St Albans and Welwyn Garden City campuses

Oaklands College's WGC campus

Talented singer and musician to play Folk at the Maltings concert

Folk at the Maltings welcomes singer and squeezebox player Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne to St Albans for a concert.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists