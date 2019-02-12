St Albans remain on course for promotion after see-saw battle with Ipswich ends all-square

St Albans remain locked on promotion to the national leagues after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Ipswich in the East League Premier Division.

Dave Williams and Charlie Bowskill celebrate St Albans' third goal against Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY Dave Williams and Charlie Bowskill celebrate St Albans' third goal against Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

The match at Oaklands College was one they probably should have won but also came very close to losing.

As it is they remain in the third of four promotion spots with games in hand on the teams above them.

Ipswich had arrived one place below the Tangerines and it was they who struck first but goals from George Scott and Matt Davey fired St Albans in front.

Ipswich levelled before half-time but Saints regained the lead when Charlie Bowskill finished off after good work by Dave Williams.

That seemed to be enough until one late short corner brought an equaliser and another needed a big save from Iain Fraser to retain parity.

Skipper Davey said: “Though the result was disappointing, we displayed some fast incisive hockey. It was an enjoyable battle.”