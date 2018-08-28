St Albans keep promotion challenge on course with battling draw at Bedford

Tariq Marcano got St Albans' equaliser at Bedford. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

St Albans did themselves no favours but still managed to secure a 2-2 draw in a fiery encounter at Bedford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trailing 2-0 after just 10 minutes, the Oaklands College-based hockey club’s men had to dig deep but goals from skipper Matt Davey and Tariq Marcano snared a very valuable point in their battle at the top of the East League Premier Division.

Bedford themselves are still in the hunt for one of the four promotion places and stormed out of the blocks, deflecting the first goal past Iain Fraser from a penalty corner before doubling their lead shortly later.

Bedford did have further chances but were denied by man of the match Fraser and Davey began the Tangerines fightback before half-time with a drag flick.

The second half was a scrappy affair but St Albans finally equalised with just three minutes to go.

Marcano’s drag flick thundered off the crossbar and onto a Bedford foot, allowing the Trinidadian to slot home the penalty stroke.

They host Norwich City on Saturday.

n Seven ladies from St Albans Hockey Club have been selected for representative honours this season.

Goalkeeper Dawn Forshaw and outfield players Liz Morgan and Emma Thomas have been chosen for the ladies 55’s regional East squad after a tough trial and selection process.

The squad will compete against the other regions in a tournament to be held in June at Old Loughts Hockey Club.

Julie McConnel, Jo Weston and Marie Jones, who all play in the Tangerines second team, have also been selected to represent East Hockey in the over 40s age group.

They will also face the other regions in a regional tournament held later this year.

And finally Donna Pringle, who despite having just come back from injury, has earned her spot in the East over 35s team.

A spokeswoman for St Albans HC said: “This is a fantastic achievement by all the players.”