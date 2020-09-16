Advanced search

St Albans Hockey Club the national champions after comfortable win over Redlands

PUBLISHED: 13:43 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 16 September 2020

St Albans Hockey Club over 45 women won the national masters title with victory over Redlands. Picture: CHRIS & CATH WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans Hockey Club over 45 women won the national masters title with victory over Redlands. Picture: CHRIS & CATH WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans Hockey Club have been crowned national champions after a crushing victory in the final.

St Albans Hockey Club over 45 women won the national masters title with victory over Redlands. Picture: CHRIS & CATH WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY

Played at Nottingham Hockey Centre, the club’s over 45 women beat Redlands 4-0 to lift the Tier One Masters title.

It made up for the disappointment of losing in last year’s final but the performance against Bristol-based side was never likely to end in anything but victory.

They started positively and took the lead on eight minutes with a short corner from Ann-Marie Davenport.

It was 2-0 by half-time, Miche Bloche keeping the defence secure to allow Sian Ireland to score on the right post following an adapted short corner.

St Albans Hockey Club over 45 women won the national masters title with victory over Redlands. Picture: CHRIS & CATH WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHYSt Albans Hockey Club over 45 women won the national masters title with victory over Redlands. Picture: CHRIS & CATH WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY

The second half began with a more-structured approach and the Tangerines’ resolve was rewarded in the 40th minute when Lou Jackman was fouled in front of goal.

Sarah Embrey calmly slotted the penalty flick and three minutes later Jenny Birch finished the game off.

