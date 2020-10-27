Advanced search

Fine weekend for many of the ladies teams at St Albans Hockey Club

PUBLISHED: 13:35 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 27 October 2020

St Albans Hockey Club's ladies won 1-0 against Bedford. Picture: WWW.CHRISHOBSONWEDDINGS.PHOTO

Teams at the opposite ends of the ladies’ section at St Albans Hockey Club enjoyed good results at the weekend.

The best of them went to the sevenths, who thumped Letchworth 5-1 thanks to second-half goals scored by Charlotte Nelson and Grace Burrows, who got two each, and Scarlett Parkes.

The first team were in imperious form against Bedford but had to settle for a 1-0 win following a Pippa Woodrow goal, scored from a short corner won by Mandy Wray.

The thirds also played Bedford and drew 2-2 after a pulsating game. Liz Cleverly got both goals, Sara Embrey assisting on the second.

It was the same score when the fifths met Stevenage, Abi Farrington and Nikki Davis on target, and for the Bodacias against Hertford, Aly Lord and Lou Jackman the scorers there.

The fourths and sixths both lost 5-1 to Broxbourne and Bedford, with Molly Wingate and Jess Norris scoring the respective consolation goals.

