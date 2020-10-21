Advanced search

Robinson on the money as St Albans Hockey Club’s fourth team get their first win of the season

PUBLISHED: 17:18 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 21 October 2020

St Albans Hockey Club's first team lost narrowly to Hampstead & Westminster. Picture: WWW.CHRISHOBSONWEDDINGS.PHOTOS

St Albans Hockey Club's first team lost narrowly to Hampstead & Westminster. Picture: WWW.CHRISHOBSONWEDDINGS.PHOTOS

The ladies’ fourth team led the way in another busy weekend for St Albans Hockey Club.

A solitary goal from Sara Robinson was enough to give them their first win of the season away to Royston.

The sixths won 4-0 at Saffron Walden, Jess Norris, Georgia Hines, Tara Cairns and Cat Jacques all on target, and the sevenths carried their fine form from last week with a 3-1 success at Shefford & Sandy.

Lucy Schalkwyck, Fiona Coope and Emma Furness were the scorers in that one.

There was a draw for the fifths, 0-0 with Bishop’s Stortford, but the firsts, seconds, thirds and Bodacias all lost out in close games.

Goals from Amy Kokkinos and Molly Hobson had the first team drawing 2-2 at half-time against Hampstead & Westminster but a third goal in the second-half gave the victory to the Londoners.

The seconds lost 4-3 to Sudbury, Annie Barratt getting two and Millie Fleming one.

The thirds were unlucky not to get anything out of their trip to West Herts, losing 2-1 despite Emily Catlow putting them ahead, and the same score did for the Bodacias against Chiltern, Lou Jackson their scorer.

The men’s first team had a day to forget as they lost 7-0 at London Wayfarers.

St Albans’ youth section is running a half-term hockey camp with sessions delivered by international coach Kwan Browne.

Open for all abilities and ages eight to 17, everyone is welcome with everything COVID-19 secure. A full refund will be given should anyone need to self-isolate or if there’s a lockdown.

More information about the camp can be found at www.stalbanshc.co.uk

