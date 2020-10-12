Advanced search

Smiles remain among the ladies of St Albans Hockey Club after good performances and results

It was another busy weekend of action for St Albans Hockey Club's ladies. Picture: WWW.CHRISHOBSONWEDDINGS.PHOTOS

The first team may have surrendered their unbeaten start to the season but there was still plenty to smile about for St Albans Hockey Club’s ladies.

Missing key defenders Donna Pringle and Lissy Humphris to injury, the firsts lost 2-0 at Southgate, but the thirds and sevenths made up for that.

The threes beat East London with goals by Bex Burton and Annie Barrett, unselfishly set up by Sarah Embrey.

The sevenths also won 2-0 versus Stevenage, with Fi Coope adding another to her own tally and Kerri Madle-Simpson scoring the other.

There were three 1-1 draws elsewhere.

Ann Marie Davenport scored for the seconds at Bishop’s Stortford while the sixths and Bodacias drew against each other, Jess Norris and Sue Hicks the respective scorers.

The fifths had a close game at West Herts, which finished tied after Jasmyn Patmore’s goal and fantastic work by Abigail Crowther in goal.

The men’s first team lost 5-3 to Old Loughtonians with Adam Jones, Ben Hemsi and Harry Bennett on target.

