Good day for the ladies section at St Albans Hockey Club although both men's and women's first team lose

St Albans Hockey Club's Liz Cleverly scored two for the third team against Waltham Forest. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

It was another frustrating start for St Albans ladies as they lost 4-2 to Sevenoaks.

They were 1-0 down in a minute and couldn't get back in charge despite great goals from Amy Kokkinos and Rhiannon Hart.

The seconds also lost, 1-0 to Cambridge University, but there was better news for the rest of the section as all the other teams avoided defeat.

Goals from Jo Moxham, Bex Burton and Liz Cleverly brought a 4-2 win for the thirds against Waltham forest and the fourths beat Stevenage 4-1 with Joni Gorham and Molly Wingate each getting two.

The fifths won 6-2 at Harpenden, Nikki Davies, Gemma Little, Erin Hugo, Ella Beedle and Sophie Coyle on target while Mary Oswin's goal earned the Bodacias a 1-1 draw with Enigma.

The sixths beat Blueharts 3-1, Sarah Bennet-Hughes, Madeline Gould and Georgia Hines scoring, and Jess Norris hit a hat-trick and Pippa Croucher two as the sevenths won 5-3 win against Shefford and Sandy.

The Ladies over 45's started their cup campaign at Amersham with a comprehensive 6-0 win.

Sarah Embrey and Lou Jackman both scored twice, with Ann Marie Davenport and Alyson Lord each adding one.

St Albans' men had a day to forget though as they lost 5-3 to Bromley & Beckenham although it started well enough.

Matt Davey, Teague Marcano and Dave Williams put them into a 3-0 lead after just 17 minutes but the hosts pulled two back before the break and completed the rescue mission in the second half.