Good day for the ladies section at St Albans Hockey Club although both men's and women's first team lose
PUBLISHED: 12:50 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 27 November 2019
Archant
It was another frustrating start for St Albans ladies as they lost 4-2 to Sevenoaks.
They were 1-0 down in a minute and couldn't get back in charge despite great goals from Amy Kokkinos and Rhiannon Hart.
The seconds also lost, 1-0 to Cambridge University, but there was better news for the rest of the section as all the other teams avoided defeat.
Goals from Jo Moxham, Bex Burton and Liz Cleverly brought a 4-2 win for the thirds against Waltham forest and the fourths beat Stevenage 4-1 with Joni Gorham and Molly Wingate each getting two.
The fifths won 6-2 at Harpenden, Nikki Davies, Gemma Little, Erin Hugo, Ella Beedle and Sophie Coyle on target while Mary Oswin's goal earned the Bodacias a 1-1 draw with Enigma.
The sixths beat Blueharts 3-1, Sarah Bennet-Hughes, Madeline Gould and Georgia Hines scoring, and Jess Norris hit a hat-trick and Pippa Croucher two as the sevenths won 5-3 win against Shefford and Sandy.
The Ladies over 45's started their cup campaign at Amersham with a comprehensive 6-0 win.
Sarah Embrey and Lou Jackman both scored twice, with Ann Marie Davenport and Alyson Lord each adding one.
St Albans' men had a day to forget though as they lost 5-3 to Bromley & Beckenham although it started well enough.
Matt Davey, Teague Marcano and Dave Williams put them into a 3-0 lead after just 17 minutes but the hosts pulled two back before the break and completed the rescue mission in the second half.