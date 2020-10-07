Perfect start continues for the ladies of St Albans Hockey Club
PUBLISHED: 11:43 07 October 2020
St Albans Ladies continued with their positive start to the new hockey season with a successful trip to Chelmsford.
Sammie Archer-Overall scored for the second week running with her goal proving decisive in a 1-0 win and continuing the team’s perfect start in the Women’s Hockey League Conference East.
The thirds had a shaky start at Wapping and conceded early on, but first-half goals from Bex Burton, Sarah Embrey and Annie Barrett gave them the victory.
The seconds and the Bodacias both drew 1-1, Katy Hart and Mary Oswin the respective scorers, but despite Jasmin Patmore’s goal, the fifths lost 3-1 to Leighton Buzzard.
Elsewhere, the sixths took part in an 11-goal thriller but unfortunately lost 7-4. Delaney Jones scored a brace, with Jess Norris and Georgia Hines also netting.
The fourths lost 4-0 and the sevenths went down 5-1 with Fiona Coope scoring.
