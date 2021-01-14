Future of St Albans Half Marathon secured as 2021 date set

Published: 11:21 AM January 14, 2021

The St Albans Half Marathon will continue in 2021. - Credit: GREG TOTH

The St Albans Half Marathon is set to go ahead in 2021 after the long-term future of the event was secured.

Active Training World will organise and deliver the 13.1 mile run, scheduled for June 13, after a difficult year in 2020.

Martin Day will be the race director and the move allows its charitable work to continue.

He said: "After several years of organising the event, it’s a privilege to be joining the dynamic ATW team and being involved with a wider portfolio of events including major triathlons and duathlons."

ATW's managing director James Shipley added: "The race is a real highlight on the running calendar for Hertfordshire runners and their clubs, bringing together the whole community with a range of races to make running accessible for all ages and abilities.

"Martin joining our team will provide a wealth of experience and knowledge to ensure the ongoing high-quality of the event."

Trustee Katie Foweraker, said: “We look forward to seeing the event develop in future years and continue to raise funds for charitable causes.”

To enter the 2021 race, go to activetrainingworld.co.uk/project/st-albans-half-marathon-5k-13th-june-2021/