Fifth St Albans Festival of Sport yet another resounding success

PUBLISHED: 12:04 05 October 2019

The fifth running of the St Albans Festival of Sport was hailed as the biggest and best yet. Picture: NEW PIXELS PHOTOGRAPHY

The fifth running of the St Albans Festival of Sport was hailed as the biggest and best yet. Picture: NEW PIXELS PHOTOGRAPHY

Almost a thousand people took part in various events as the St Albans Festival of Sport was hailed a resounding success.

Held around Westminster Lodge and Verulamium Park athletes of all ages competed in triathlons, duathlons and aquathlons with children getting involved with a Scootathon.

Mother and daughter triathlon competitors, Elizabeth and Emi Grover, said: "It was a well-organised fun event with lots of different people taking part. Triathlon is for everybody, not just the elite."

Lesley Garner, general manager at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, said: "We are pleased that the Festival of Sport continues to support and encourage participation in sport in St Albans and across Hertfordshire."

Gifty Enright, director of organisers Hercules Events added: "Residents came out to watch elite and amateur athletes and to cheer on family and friends.

"We were particularly delighted that so many children took part."

