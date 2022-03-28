St Albans District pupils make splash at Herts Championships

Members of the 2022 St Albans District Secondary Schools squad face the camera - Credit: Andrew Ellis

The St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming team roared back into action with a resounding victory at the Herts Schools' Inter-District Championships.

After a year gap, the St Albans District boys and girls produced a dominant display to win all six category trophies for junior years seven and eight, intermediate years nine and 10 and senior years 11 to 13.

They won over half the races, broke four records and medalled in 42 events to claim a fifth successive meeting victory.

Thomas Jobson (Marlborough Science Academy) and Ellie Holliss (St Albans Girls School Business & Enterprise College) captained the team, which also broke the senior girls freestyle record.

The senior boys medley and freestyle relay records were broken by Jobson, Arvin Rodriguez, James Atwell, Alexander Kalverboer, Nathanial Mapley and Daniel Holliss.

And the senior girls medley team record went to Ellie Holliss, Caitlin Hartley, Hannah Brooke, Oksana Wojcik-Jardzioch and Elizabeth Standen.

Team manager Andrew Ellis put the performance down to depth across all events and the dedication of the swimmers.