News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

St Albans District pupils make splash at Herts Championships

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:00 AM March 28, 2022
Members of the 2022 St Albans District Secondary Schools squad face the camera

Members of the 2022 St Albans District Secondary Schools squad face the camera - Credit: Andrew Ellis

The St Albans District Secondary Schools swimming team roared back into action with a resounding victory at the Herts Schools' Inter-District Championships.

After a year gap, the St Albans District boys and girls produced a dominant display to win all six category trophies for junior years seven and eight, intermediate years nine and 10 and senior years 11 to 13.

They won over half the races, broke four records and medalled in 42 events to claim a fifth successive meeting victory.

Thomas Jobson (Marlborough Science Academy) and Ellie Holliss (St Albans Girls School Business & Enterprise College) captained the team, which also broke the senior girls freestyle record.

The senior boys medley and freestyle relay records were broken by Jobson, Arvin Rodriguez, James Atwell, Alexander Kalverboer, Nathanial Mapley and Daniel Holliss.

And the senior girls medley team record went to Ellie Holliss, Caitlin Hartley, Hannah Brooke, Oksana Wojcik-Jardzioch and Elizabeth Standen.

Team manager Andrew Ellis put the performance down to depth across all events and the dedication of the swimmers.

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Bottles of stolen fuel in the back of a van.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Police find 3,000 litres of stolen fuel in vehicle near St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Households in the Charmouth Road and Charmouth Court area are up in arms over plans to impose a Controlled Parking Zone

Neighbours unhappy with parking restriction scheme

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Trains have been delayed and all lines are closed at St Albans Abbey. 

Herts Live News

Trains cancelled and disruption at St Albans

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A crop of cannabis worth at least £1.3 million at a former snooker club in Hemel Hempstead

Hatfield Magistrates Court

Hertfordshire's biggest ever weed factory found in Hemel Hempstead

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon