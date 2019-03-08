Advanced search

St Albans Croquet Club complete successful season with Secretary's Shield win

PUBLISHED: 10:58 01 November 2019

St Albans Croquet Club show off the Secretary's Shield.

St Albans Croquet Club show off the Secretary's Shield.

St Albans Croquet Club completed a hugely successful season by claiming the Croquet Association Secretary's Shield.

John Dawson (left) presents Chris Frost of St Albans Croquet Club with the Secretary's Shield.John Dawson (left) presents Chris Frost of St Albans Croquet Club with the Secretary's Shield.

They had qualified for the tournament by winning the East Anglian Chairman's Cup last season and their route to the final saw them beat York, Sheffield and Kington Langley.

Awaiting them in Kenilworth were Chester, the north-west regional champions.

The St Albans team, consisting of Chris Frost, Heather Bennett, Stephen Mills and Stuart Stafford, played two singles matches and a doubles in the morning session and thanks to wins for Bennett in the singles and Frost and Stafford in the doubles, they lead 2-1 at lunch.

The four afternoon singles matches were all close but Stafford closed out his match first and Frost's win gave them the winning point.

Chris Frost in action for St Albans Croquet Club.Chris Frost in action for St Albans Croquet Club.

Mills also won as St Albans finished with a 5-2 success.

