Advanced search

St Albans Croquet Club beaten in first of two national finals

PUBLISHED: 06:36 08 November 2020

St Albans Croquet Club missed out on the victory in the first of two national finals after defeat prior to the latest government restrictions in the Secretary’s Shield.

The Clarence Park club were the reigning champions and were up against Hampstead at the neutral venue in High Wycombe.

Having beaten Nottingham in the semi-final on a golden hoop, the St Albans team of Heather Bennett, Stephen Mills, Roger Bowman and Stuart Stafford were in confident mood but Hampstead too were in fine form, and able to field one of the country’s leading players.

The morning’s singles games were split but crucially Hampstead got the win in the doubles.

Bennett and Stafford pulled out an early lead but the match swung when Hampstead were able to peg out one of St Albans’ balls leaving them with a single ball and Hampstead with two, and a huge advantage.

The four singles games in the afternoon saw Stafford and Bowman win in relative comfort but in the crucial decider Hampstead were able to peg out again and claim a 4-3 success.

Their second final for the Longman Cup was postponed because of rain and is now unlikely to played until the new year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Look Up Together - St Albans aerial fireworks display is still going ahead

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

Police investigating stabbing in St Albans

Crime

Tribute to ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ Harpenden man Jamie Wilding

Jamie and Amy on top of the O2. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Look Up Together - St Albans aerial fireworks display is still going ahead

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

Police investigating stabbing in St Albans

Crime

Tribute to ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ Harpenden man Jamie Wilding

Jamie and Amy on top of the O2. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Croquet Club beaten in first of two national finals

Join in with Rennie Grove’s virtual Rudolph Run for Christmas fun

Rennie Grove Hospice's Rudolph Run. The Blakeway-Ely family.

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Community grant available for St Albans voluntary groups

The grant will help fund projects to support the community of St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

STAGS at 100: girls’ school celebrates rich history and bright future

St Albans Girls' School are celebrating 100 years this academic year. Picture: STAGS