St Albans Croquet Club continue charge towards national success
PUBLISHED: 13:21 19 September 2019
Archant
St Albans Croquet Club continued their unbeaten run with progression to two national finals.
Having won the Herts & Beds League, Saints secured victory in the quarter-final of the Longman Cup, to progress to the finals weekend next month, and the semi-final of the Secretary's Shield.
After victories over East Dorset and Bath, the team of Chris Frost, Stephen Mills, Roger Bowman and Stuart Stafford disposed of Guildford with a 7-0 success at Wrest Park in the Longman Cup.
That involved wins in all singles and doubles matches.
It was a much closer affair in the Secretary's Shield for the quartet of Mills, Stafford, Jon Palin and Geoff Morrison at Kington Langley in Wiltshire.
The contest could have gone either way but Morrison took the vital point for a 4-3 win.
That sets up a clash with Chester as St Albans look to win the shield for the first time since 2000.