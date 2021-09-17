Promotion dreams shattered for St Albans ladies but season still a hugely positive one
- Credit: ST ALBANS CC
St Albans' hopes of promotion were left shattered by a play-off semi-final defeat but it still does not detract from what was been a wonderful season.
The Clarence Park-based women’s cricket team were beaten by 65 runs at home to Binfield in the Home Counties Division Two Cup.
The visitors had batted first on winning the toss and made 188-6, with a first-wicket partnership of 103 between Isobel Carson (58) and Poppy Evans (90) doing the damage.
Olivia Howeson and Farah Stamp both took two wickets each but a slow start left them struggling and although Jennie Kitzenger (32) and Charlotte Nelson (20) started a recovery, Saints ran out of overs and finished on 123-7.
The season overall though was positive and saw the team finish top of the standings.
That was confirmed by a last-game victory over Hitchin by 156 runs.
That walloped a mammoth 206-2 with Nicki Bloor (96) and Amy Price (77) the stars of the show.
Most Read
- 1 Traffic chaos caused by Redbourn Road works
- 2 St Albans mum tells son's story in new book
- 3 Shortages crisis hits district
- 4 Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages
- 5 Property Spotlight: A £2m family home on one of Harpenden's most desirable roads
- 6 Picture special: Pub in the Park returns to St Albans
- 7 Phantoms of the railway - the ghost lines of Welwyn and Harpenden
- 8 St Albans Sirens overcome seasickness to complete charity Channel swim
- 9 St Albans school adopts new wellbeing app
- 10 St Albans activist joins protest blocking M25
That was always going to be a tall order for Hitchin to chase but Arminah Awan's 2-7 and 3-15 from Cerys Jones ensured it was an impossible task.