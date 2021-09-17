News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Promotion dreams shattered for St Albans ladies but season still a hugely positive one

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:30 AM September 17, 2021   
St Albans Cricket Club's ladies finished top of the table in the Home Counties League.

St Albans Cricket Club's ladies finished top of the table in the Home Counties League. - Credit: ST ALBANS CC

St Albans' hopes of promotion were left shattered by a play-off semi-final defeat but it still does not detract from what was been a wonderful season.

The Clarence Park-based women’s cricket team were beaten by 65 runs at home to Binfield in the Home Counties Division Two Cup.

The visitors had batted first on winning the toss and made 188-6, with a first-wicket partnership of 103 between Isobel Carson (58) and Poppy Evans (90) doing the damage.

Olivia Howeson and Farah Stamp both took two wickets each but a slow start left them struggling and although Jennie Kitzenger (32) and Charlotte Nelson (20) started a recovery, Saints ran out of overs and finished on 123-7.

The season overall though was positive and saw the team finish top of the standings.

That was confirmed by a last-game victory over Hitchin by 156 runs.

That walloped a mammoth 206-2 with Nicki Bloor (96) and Amy Price (77) the stars of the show.

Most Read

  1. 1 Traffic chaos caused by Redbourn Road works
  2. 2 St Albans mum tells son's story in new book
  3. 3 Shortages crisis hits district
  1. 4 Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: A £2m family home on one of Harpenden's most desirable roads
  3. 6 Picture special: Pub in the Park returns to St Albans
  4. 7 Phantoms of the railway - the ghost lines of Welwyn and Harpenden
  5. 8 St Albans Sirens overcome seasickness to complete charity Channel swim
  6. 9 St Albans school adopts new wellbeing app
  7. 10 St Albans activist joins protest blocking M25

That was always going to be a tall order for Hitchin to chase but Arminah Awan's 2-7 and 3-15 from Cerys Jones ensured it was an impossible task.

Cricket
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

How St Albans charter market looks since the pandemic hit.

St Albans Charter Market: Stalls vs gazebos to be debated

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The much-loved Acorns Day Nursery on the Oaklands College site.

Oaklands College

Acorns Day Nursery decision revealed by Oaklands College bosses

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The St Albans Food and Drink Festival is back for 2021.

St Albans Food and Drink Festival returns at last!

Becky Alexander

Logo Icon
The communal bin store at Choristers Court, St Albans is overflowing with rotting rubbish bags blocking its entrance.

Rubbish left uncollected for weeks finally cleared after Herts Ad steps in

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon