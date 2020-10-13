Short history maybe but the ladies and girls of St Albans Cricket Club are already making huge strides

St Albans Cricket Club's ladies went undefeated in 2020, including a victory on the last day against Tring. Archant

Their season may have come to an end but even though it was one of severe disruption, it was yet again another delightful one for the ladies of St Albans Cricket Club.

St Albans Cricket Club's U12 girls team with Alistair Cook in 2017. St Albans Cricket Club's U12 girls team with Alistair Cook in 2017.

The girls’ team were officially founded in 2011 with 29 members, although they had been training as a separate group since 2009, and over the years the club has built up the membership across various age ranges up to U17.

They made their Herts League bow in 2012 and the U12s lifted their first league title in 2017, with the presentation evening graced by former England captain Alistair Cook.

Many of those players were in the U14 squad that won the league again last year, this time receiving the company of former England paceman Angus Fraser.

A cricket and Prosecco event at the club in May 2018 drew a lot of interest and led to the formation of a women’s team, who have gone from strength to strength in a short space of time.

This season, despite the COVID-19 restrictions, they went undefeated in their Home Counties T20 league, winning their final league game of the season against Tring.

And the section now has a total of 117 girls and ladies registered, with five level two-qualified coaches available.

One player said: “As a kid growing up in Wembley me and my brother used to go and watch my dad play cricket and would get the chance to field on training days and play in the batting cages.

“I played a bit of cricket at primary school and 30 years on, I found the ladies’ team on my doorstep and I’m so glad I did.”

Another added: “I have four girls, all of whom play or have played for the club. When they decided to form a ladies’ team, I thought I would give it a try, despite only having played a couple of times over 30 years ago.

“It is a joy to play sport in a team with my family and wonderful to watch the younger girls being so supportive of the older, less experienced players.

“It creates a true team spirit which transcends age and skill.”

And a third said: “I have really enjoyed getting back into cricket after a long absence. I was looking for a local team and I received a very warm welcome from St Albans at my first net session.

“The club has a great mix of young and experienced players of all abilities and I am very much enjoying being part of a team again.

“As an older member I enjoy giving advice to our younger players and to win the league was just the icing on the cake after a very short season.”

But they are not resting on their laurels and are looking to push on and bring in more players while creating plenty more memories.

Any players interested in joining should go to https://www.stalbanscc.com/contact/default.aspx on the website and send a message to women’s captain Amy Price.