Banton ready to come back after injury into what he predicts will be a great year

Zane Banton broke his leg in the game against Chippenham Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

Zane Banton is predicting a successful season ahead at Clarence Park following an impressive start to life at St Albans City for the new signings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 23-year-old is recovering from a broken leg, picked up in March at Chippenham Town, but while he has only had a watching brief so far, he has given two thumbs up to what he has seen.

Speaking during the 0-0 draw with Stevenage on Saturday he said: "The first few games we've had, it just feels different.

"We've been talking about it as a group in the changing rooms and saying this year is going to be much better as we're not going to rush attacks and be so direct.

"We've got people who are confident on the ball. We've got people who are going to take it around the edge of the box and look for an opening.

"And when you've got a few forward players who are able to do that, it makes creating chances a lot easier and it makes for more enjoyable football."

And the positivity coming out Clarence Park can mean only one thing according to the winger.

"I think it will be third time lucky," he said. "I genuinely do think we'll be in the play-offs this year.

"Everyone knows that we'll get massive results and then get a Saturday where we drop points unexpectedly.

"But this season I think we'll have too much for everyone else.

"We'll score loads of goals just from the fact that we have more options going forward and a few different style of players.

"Couple that with the defensive signings like Joe Howe and David Longe-King and we look settled and a lot stronger.

"We have a very good shout of being in there."

His own recovery is coming on at pace although he is determined not to rush things.

He has been training with his old physio from his Luton days and will be heading to St George's Park to take advantage of the facilities there.

Banton said: "We've had to gauge where I'm at in the sessions and I'm a bit further ahead than the physio thought.

"I'm now getting up to around 80 per cent running.

"I've still got a bit of a limp but that's just confidence. I have to get used to the impact of running again.

"I thought I'd be more frustrated but because I had to deal with it in the last month of the season, it doesn't feel as bad."