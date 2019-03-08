FA Cup replay: Worthing 1 St Albans City 3 - player ratings

St Albans City's Dave Diedhiou started and starred in the FA Cup replay win at Worthing. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

It was a game that nobody at St Albans City wanted, however, a positive victory and performance to match in the 3-1 FA Cup success away to Worthing may just be the game they needed. But who impressed the ever-grumpy Neil Metcalfe of the Herts Advertiser in the replay win? Find out with his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans City:

Dean Snedker: 7 - One heart-stopping moment in the second-half aside that began when he came racing out of his goal and ended with Shola Ayoola hitting the post from out wide, he made some good stops. Not up there with Saturday's heroics but as vital as ever.

David Diedhiou: 9 - Wonderful no-nonsense display and won tackle after tackle. May not be his favoured position and may not have started in a few games but the longer the game went on, the better he got. Man of the match for me.

Oli Sprague: 7 - Another one who improved the longer the game went on. Solid in defence but showed his usefulness in attack too, regularly supplementing his forward-minded colleagues. Ball retention was good too.

David Longe-King: 7 - Much better than Saturday, much more like I have come to expect from him. Won his headers and used his pace and strength to shepherd the ball and the opposition away from danger.

James Kaloczi: 8 - After Saturday and the three-hour crawling drive to get Worthing I was all set to give him minus number. An absolutely exemplary display that was close to being City's best banished that from my thinking. Knew when to play it and more importantly knew when to clear his lines. That's more like it!

Darren Foxley: 6 - Decision making still needs work, by that I mean knowing when to pass or when to shoot. But he played much more as an orthodox winger than as a player who constantly cuts inside. When he does that he does show signs of being a real threat.

David Noble: 6 - Not the type of performance you have come to expect from him. First-touch wasn't always the best and some passes were off their mark. In no doubt that it will be a one-off after a number of weeks out mind you and on that pitch everyone should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Scott Shulton: 8 - Could be the player that City have been crying out for. Sat just in front of the back four and swept up any danger. What was also hugely impressive was his ability to organise. His voice was heard loud and proud many times throughout the night as he marshalled and encouraged the troops. Fingers crossed he can stay injury free and get a good settled run in the side.

Solomon Nwabuokei: 7 - Took his goal very well which makes the fact that he still continues to pass when shooting seems the preferred option even more frustrating. Played as an attacking midfielder and is definitely getting better after his injury.

Zane Banton: 8 - His first 90 minutes since breaking his leg and he looked good. Grew into the game and even if there was tiredness late on, it didn't show too much. Will still need to be gently introduced but will be a valuable addition to the match-day squad in the weeks to come.

Joe Iaciofano: 7 - I'm sounding like a broken record but he didn't seem to have many chances and yet still scored. Wonderful finish too but all comes from his ability to buzz round defenders and force them into trouble and the knack of being in the right place at the right time.

Substitutes:

Taylor Miles: - Replaced David Noble on 82 minutes.

Tom Bender: - Very late introduction following an injury to Oli Sprague.