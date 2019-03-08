Advanced search

Win number two for St Albans City at Ware as pre-season continues

PUBLISHED: 12:22 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 10 July 2019

James Kaloczi stabs home St Albans City's first goal in the 3-2 pre-season friendly win at Ware. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

Archant

St Albans City's second pre-season fixture brought a second win, 3-2 at Ware - but it wasn't as straight forward as it had looked.

David Noble made his first appearance for St Albans City in seven months in the pre-season friendly at Ware. Picture: DAVE TAVENERDavid Noble made his first appearance for St Albans City in seven months in the pre-season friendly at Ware. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

They led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from James Kaloczi and David Diedhiou but as is the norm for pre-season, manager Ian Allinson switched his entire team at the break.

That allowed the home side to come back and level and only a late Sam Merson strike brought the victory.

The good news for City was the return of David Noble who played his first game since being injured against Billericay Town in December.

Scott Shulton and Tom Bender also continued their recovery from injury while new signings Joe Howe, Taylor Miles, Joe Iaciofano, Solomon Nwaboukei and Darren Foxley, as well as Rhys Murrell-Williamson all started.

Saints next outing is the first at Clarence Park and the first that Allinson has targeted as a yardstick for their process.

Stevenage are the visitors on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

