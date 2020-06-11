Two more signings added to St Albans City’s summer rebuild

St Albans City’s summer rebuild ahead of the planned new National League South season continued with two more players agreeing to join the cause – one new and one fan favourite.

Dave Diedhiou will continue at Clarence Park for another year and he will be joined by Kyran Wiltshire who makes the move from divisional rivals Oxford City.

Midfielder Kyran Wiltshire is a former MK Dons youngster who made 34 appearances for the Hoops last season.

He has already experienced success at this level as part of the title-winning Maidenhead United side in 2017.

Diedhiou meanwhile has had a busy few months since the lockdown began, clocking up over 1,100 hours of voluntary work for the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City manager Ian Allinson both men will prove influential as the club look to move further up the table.

He said: “I like the versatility Kyran can bring to the side. He’s comfortable on either wing or even adding his creativity from the middle of the park.

“His energy is certainly infectious and I’m sure he’ll be a big hit at the club.

“David is a wonderful character to have and I desperately wanted him to return, so to have this deal wrapped up makes me very happy”.

“Since the season ended, he took it upon himself to volunteer for the NHS and quite frankly, the amount of work he’s done for them is astonishing but honestly, that’s just the measure of the man.”

Allinson also admitted that he perhaps underestimated exactly what Diedhiou could bring to the side, the versatile defender and midfield man playing some dual-registration games with Hendon in the Southern League as he looked to supplement his limited appearances with City.

The boss said: “The one thing I perhaps don’t give him enough credit for is not only how much he influences people around him but just how much he can influence games.

“He’s a very good player, an even better person and I’m glad he’s at St Albans City”.

City have already retained the services of Tom Bender, David Noble and Zane Banton while the first of their new signings were strikers Chid Onokwai and Joseph Chidyausiku, brought in from Haringey Borough and Chelmsford City respectively.