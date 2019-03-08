Victory means the most for St Albans City boss Ian Allinson after battling success at Welling

James Kaloczi played in an unfamiliar striker role as St Albans City beat Welling United. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

He got a win and a clean sheet but St Albans City manager Ian Allinson was in no doubt which was the most important in the 1-0 success at Welling United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Albert Adu's first-half strike was the difference at Park View Road, a goal which brought only their third win of the National League South season so far.

And that was what the Saints' boss wanted to focus on.

"A win was more important than anything because confidence has been low," he said.

"But we got a bit of belief back in the last 30 minutes against Bath and going to Hemel on Tuesday night took us to another level and today will help again.

"We have to get these boys to realise that they are a good side, they play some good football, and I don't think we played as good as we have done this year.

"But what we have done is dug in deep and they have battled and worked hard.

"We've to defend with our heads, we've had to clear our line and we've had to put our feet in and around the box.

"What we can work on is our ball retention in and around the halfway line and in the final third.

"While it is only 1-0 we were always going to be under pressure."

Welling threw everything at City in the closing stages but Dean Snedker wasn't really tested as the new-look and much-more solid defensive wall held firm.

The new-look meant a slightly unnatural role for James Kaloczi as he was put up front alongside Adu.

Allinson admitted it worked well even if it isn't the answer to their problems.

He said: "Our shape worked really well. We changed it from normal but it has given us plenty of thoughts for the future.

"It allowed us to get two up front which was massive. We normally play with wingers but we went with none and we looked better in the way we defended.

"I'd spoken to James before Tuesday's game about playing there. He's played up there for Hemel on a few occasions and I didn't think he'd be as good as he has been.

"We asked him to be a pivot, to win the ball and be hard to play against.

"He had a really good battle with Joe Swaine and he's gone on to be named man of the match. That just shows how well James has done.

"It's not the answer in the long run. We need to get someone in and we need to get Sam and Joe back as quickly as we can.

"It worked today but we'll have to see whether it will work in the future. It certainly gave us that strength."