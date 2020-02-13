Watford's Harry Forster makes good impression on first start for St Albans City

Harry Forster helped St Albans City to a 2-0 win against Royston Town in the Herts Senior Cup. Archant

A chilly night in the Herts Senior Cup was lit up not just by St Albans City's 2-0 win over Royston Town but also by the impressive home debut of on-loan Watford winger Harry Forster.

The 19-year-old looked every inch a potential Premier League star as he used his blistering pace and understated strength to put the Crows to the sword.

He set up City's opener and came close to crowning off his display with a goal of his own.

And he also showed all the confidence of youth when asked about the difficult situation he has landed in the middle of, with Saints facing a scrap to save their National League South status.

He said: "Being in this relegation battle motivates me even more to help the team get out of the tricky situation they are in.

"The boys have been brilliant to be fair. They have welcomed me with open arms and I feel part of the group which is good.

"It was brilliant to play. I'm obviously buzzing to be starting my first game and it's even better to get through to the next round."

Like fellow academy student Lewis Gordon, Forster has been tasked by Watford to simply experience everything the senior game has to offer.

There will be tougher games and contests than the one a fairly young Royston side offered but Forster can't wait to get stuck in.

"[Watford] just want me to experience the men's game, to learn the nasty parts of the game if you like and to get as much experience under my belt as possible," he explained.

"That will help me become a better all-round player. "

And the Hornets have big plans for the youngster.

He was part of the first-team during pre-season, making the trip to Austria and facing the likes of Champions League semi-finalists Ajax and Rapid Vienna.

Injuries stifled any chance to push on this year but that's where his loan spell at Saints comes in.

He said: "I was doing really well in pre-season but this year has been blighted with injuries somewhat so I've only played a couple of games.

"I'm trying to get my confidence back up and playing against men's teams can only benefit me and I can't wait to push on.

"I'm just trying to add different strings to my bow and I think I will get that at St Albans."