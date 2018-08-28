Advanced search

Herts Senior Cup: Unfortunate own-goal from old boy Joseph sends St Albans City to semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 12:07 18 January 2019

Sam Merson's shot defelcts off Harold Joseph to give St Albans City a 1-0 win over Royston Town. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

Sam Merson's shot defelcts off Harold Joseph to give St Albans City a 1-0 win over Royston Town. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

Archant

Harold Joseph did not enjoy his return to Clarence Park as his own goal was enough to send St Albans City into the semi-final of the Herts Senior Cup with a 1-0 win over Royston Town.

It was announced in the ground as being scored by Sam Merson as it was his shot from a narrow angle on the left of the box that bounced off the central defender’s thigh and looped up and over another former City favourite Joe Welch.

Royston had a number of other former Saints players making their return, including Scott Thomas and Sam Corcoran.

And the latter would have impressed his former employers with a dynamic display in the midfield during his 56 minutes, showing off his passing skills that became a trademark.

Lewis Knight came closest to doubling Saints lead with a firm drive in what was a fiery game that saw six men go into the book, three from each side.

Saints will now play either Watford or Bishop’s Stortford who face each other on Tuesday.

That match is scheduled for February 26.

