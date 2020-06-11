Stanley cuts a swathe back to Clarence Park as St Albans City also find their Romeo

Devante Stanley has signed for St Albans City. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC Archant

Ian Allinson is using the time away from the club to rebuild his St Albans City side – with two more new signings joining the National League South outfit.

Romeo Akinola and St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC Romeo Akinola and St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC

Devante Stanley will be familiar to some City fans having played as a trialist during last year’s pre-season games.

An injury set him back and the right-back, who also featured in the same Luton Town youth team as Zane Banton, spent some of last season with Biggleswade Town.

He also counts Bedford Town and St Neots Town as former clubs.

The other new signing is Romeo Akinola, another to make the switch from Isthmian League Premier Division Haringey Borough.

He is a product of the QPR youth teams and played under former City striker Paul Furlong before enjoying a period on the continent with IFK Ostersund in the Swedish fourth division.

Allinson believes the attacking midfielder has the ability to be a real star for the club.

He said: ““He’s got a good calibre and he would have had a superb football education at Loftus Road so I’m looking for Romeo to really kick-on and develop here.

“I like the fact he can play in multiple positions and I like that he’s got so much quality on the ball for a young lad.

“He’s an exciting prospect for sure and I have no doubt the supporters will like watching him play.

“I thought Devante showed great promise for us in the pre-season before the injury but he’s coming to us now stronger, faster and arguably a better player.

“He was just as keen to return as we were to have him back so it’s a wonderful opportunity for both parties”.

The signings bring the total confirmed at Clarence Park next season up to nine.

Tom Bender, David Noble, Zane Banton and David Diedhiou are all staying at the club while Chid Onokwai, Joe Chidyausiku and Kyran Wiltshire are other new faces.

One player definitely departing though is Sam Merson after four years with the Saints.